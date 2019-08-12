Levant Fire Department training the next generation of young first responders

Every day, firefighters and EMTs put their lives on the line to help save others.

It's not an easy career path, but some young kids are getting a taste of what it takes.

Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says, "This is year number two. It's our academy for our fourth graders that we teach all year long."

Spark Pug Fire Academy is in full swing at the Levant Fire Department.

10 and 11-year-olds are learning basic firefighting skills.

Nolan Haskell, a student says, "Them hoses, even though they look kind of light, they are really heavy. That gear is really hot and that stuff. I don't know how they can do it."

Madilynn Tracey, a student says, "The training of what it's like to be a firefighter like hooking the hoses up."

Strout says, "It's three days. Our goal is to teach them what we really do at the firehouse. The biggest thing we want to do is teach them the basics of firefighting and let them know that there's not a lot that goes into it, but it can kind of spark their interest now to see if it's something that they may want to do."

And sparking some interest it has done.

Tracey says, "It has lots of action, and you never know what happens, and I guess I like surprises."

Haskell says, "You get to save people and not do something that doesn't benefit other people. It's dangerous, but it's pretty cool."

Strout says, "They are pumped, and they are super excited, and I think at times we're more excited than the kids to get them to come into the firehouse with us."

Chief Eric Strout says he hopes the academy continues to grow, "I would love to get to the point where we have kids wanting it. Maybe we do two weeks. We break it up, we do one week and then another week. If I have that much interest, we'll do it. We'll pull it together."