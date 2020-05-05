Levant Corner Store giving back with "Communi-Tee" shirts

The Levant Corner Store is spreading the word about a way to support the community and other businesses.

Maine Street Graphics is a print company in Bridgeton selling “Communi-Tee” shirts in support of small businesses.

When you buy a t-shirt for $20, ten goes to a Maine small business that you choose from a list on the print shop’s website.

Levant Corner Store says any money they receive from the program will go towards groceries for those in need, and sponsorships for youth sports.

“It spotlights the need and the desire to support small businesses, which is the lifeblood of our community.," said Jamie Clark, Co-owner Levant Corner Store. "But at the same time, it provides the means for us to give back, which is what small business is all about."

To order a "Communit-Tee" shirt, go to stores.nksoft.com, or check out the Levant Corner Store on Facebook