Letters to Doris book celebration

At 91 years young, Doris Buffett, big sister of billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffett, is on a mission. When she inherited Berkshire Hathaway stock from a family trust in 1996, she dedicated the rest of her life to giving it away—all of it—mostly to individuals in trouble through no fault of their own. Doris is passionate about her responsibilities as a philanthropist. So far she's given away more than $150 million of her money. She says she wants to give it all away; that she wants the last check she writes to bounce due to "insufficient funds."

In 2006, after Warren Buffett announced that he would be giving away much of his fortune to charity, people started writing letters to him asking for his help. He turned them over to his sister Doris who has been responding to them ever since.

In 2011, Doris established the Learning By Giving Foundation which began as a program at Davidson College in 2003. The foundation promotes the study of experiential philanthropy at various undergraduate colleges across the United States.

Doris has published two books, Giving it All Away: The Doris Buffett Story (2010) and Letters to Doris: One Woman's Quest to Help Those with Nowhere Else to Turn (2018).

