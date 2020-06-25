"Let's Be Kind" Campaign aims to spread kindness between customers and businesses

A new initiative by Maine business groups is encouraging kindness from customers.

Launching today on social media is the "Let's Be Kind" campaign.

It's to remind consumers of the new normal when it comes to shopping.

They encourage folks to remember to follow both the state's mandates in regards to public safety, as well as the rules individual stores lay out.

Some businesses around the state say there has been some unfriendly interactions with customers since the pandemic began.

"We really witnessed customer's attitudes, possibly some confrontational scenarios that we heard of through members. Folks again, their patience just not really having an understanding of what this new shopping experience is, and so we felt like we needed a reminder to be good citizens and be nice to one another," said Christine Cummings, the Ex. Director of the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association.

The campaign is expected to last at least through July.