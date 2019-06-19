Legislature votes to ban handheld cellphone use while driving

The Maine Legislature on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that bans the handheld use of cellphones while driving.

The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills for her signature.

Under the bill, drivers caught using a cellphone while operating a vehicle would face a $75 fine for the first offense and a $150 fine each offense after that in a three-year period.

Texting while driving is already against the law in Maine.

A law made distracted driving illegal in Maine several years ago.

There have been several attempts in past legislative sessions to ban handheld phone use while driving.

According to the Governor's Highway Safety Association, 16 states and Washington, D.C., ban the use of handheld cellphones by drivers.