Legislative committee votes to move forward with Mayo Regional Hospital merger

A merger between Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health is moving forward.

Members of the State and Local Government Committee voted Tuesday to send the bill to the legislature.

If the House and Senate approve the bill, it would be the next step toward a merger between the two.

In April, 13 communities held votes within their towns, allowing residents weigh in on the merger. 12 of the 13 voted in favor of it.

The House and Senate are expected to take up the bill later this week or next.

