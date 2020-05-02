Legislative Republicans calling on house and senate leaders to reconvene over Governor's Civil Emergency power

Legislative Republicans are calling on Speaker Sara Gideon and President Troy Jackson to reconvene the Legislature to remove Governor Mill's Civil Emergency powers.

They have issued a letter because the governor has not met with the Legislature with the concerns that have raised and are met with disregard and contempt.

They say in the letter they have asked multiple times for accommodation from the Governor to allow her Commissioners to answer questions from members of the Maine Legislature and have been refused.

If the Governor refuses to share information they will demand answers with the full force of the Legislative authority.