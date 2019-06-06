Legislation could open up Maine's meat and poultry industry to other states

Maine's meat and poultry industry could be opening up to other states thanks to new legislation.

Beef cattle grazing in Kern County CA.

Senators Angus King and Mike Rounds of South Dakota have introduced the New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act.

The bill would allow meat and poultry products inspected by state inspection programs to be sold across state lines.

There are currently 27 states, including Maine, with inspection programs certified by the Food Safety Inspection Service that meet or exceed federal standards.

However, products processed at these facilities are not currently allowed to be sold out of state.

Officials with the Maine Farm Bureau say this bill is crucial for the success of farmers across the state, especially young farmers.

"Having access to a processor that is close to their farm and then being able to choose where they sell their meat instead of being limited by the state boundary is going to be incredibly important for these younger farmers as they are starting out and really help them to grow their markets,” said Julie Ann Smith of the Maine Farm Bureau.

We're told this bill would not only help small businesses, but give consumers greater choices at the grocery store.