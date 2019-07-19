Legionella bacteria detected in Orono-Veazie Water District

Detectable levels of Legionella bacteria were found in water sampled at two locations in the Orono-Veazie Water District.

That's according to state officials.

But they say they have not linked that to the six recent cases of Legionnaires' disease in greater Bangor.

Legionnaires' is a severe case of pneumonia that can happen when a person breathes in water droplets containing Legionella bacteria.

The CDC is working with the water district to address this by increasing chlorine levels in the system.

The water remains safe to drink and use, and with the heat officials encourage people to stay hydrated as Legionella bacteria are not transmitted by drinking water.