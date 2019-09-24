Legion Post holds taco night to raise money for those out of a job after Old Town fire.

A fire on main street in old town destroyed and damaged several homes and businesses.

Now the community is finding ways to help those affected.

The Old Town American Legion Post 75 is holding a Taco Tuesday event September 24th from 5 to 8.

The family-friendly event is open to everyone.

There's no fixed price. They ask that you donate what you can to pay for your meal.

All proceeds go to the employees of Yamas Bar and Grill who were left without work after the fire.

Legion Post Commander Bill Arbuckle says the folks at Yama’s are like family.

“We've gained a good relationship with them and my heart goes out to them. I can just imagine what they're going through right now. It's on for tonight so hopefully...I'm sure it's not going to be the same as Yama's but we're going to give it our best shot."

On Sunday the 29th there will also be a barbecue to benefit first responders at the Old Town Elks Lodge from 3-6. You can find more information at the Old Town Elks Lodge Facebook page.

