Legal notices to be published as Trista Reynolds attempts to locate Ayla's father

The mother of Ayla Reynolds continues to look for the child's father so he can be notified he's being sued in civil court for the child's death.

According to Trista Reynold's legal team, notices will be published next week in the Morning Sentinel and a newspaper in California notifying Justin DiPietro of the litigation.

The little girl was reported missing from DiPietro's Waterville home in December 2011 when she was 20 months old.

State police have said they believe the toddler is dead.

A judge in 2017 declared her legally dead.

Trista Reynolds legal team has not been able to find DiPietro.

Last week, a judge gave them 60 more days to serve DiPietro with legal papers.