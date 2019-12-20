Lee church facing lawsuit by national Christian association

A church in Lee is being sued by a national Christian association seeking to take control of the land and church buildings.

The lawsuit by the Christian and Missionary Alliance was filed on the New Beginnings Church of Lee last week.

Earlier this year, the 15 members of the church voted to end its affiliation with the association.

The association claims the separation breeches an agreement.

Church members say they don't owe the organization any money and plan to fight back.

"There's no animosity with any of the members that left or any of the members that are still here. It's just not their kind of church to have a strange pastor come in and does the preaching, and nobody is there the rest of the week. Nobody does any visitation. It's unlike what we're used to. We'd like to regain it, keep it, and fill the church back up," said Searle Crocker, one of the church members.

The original donor of the land, 100-year-old, Lester Delano, plans to testify that it was his wish to give the property to the church and that he never granted control over the property by the national organization.

The trial is set to begin this summer.