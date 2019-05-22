Lee Academy secures top honors in online S-A-T practice program

During the past year, sixteen school districts participated in College Board's online S-A-T practice program.

Lee Academy took top honors for most problems solved through the course of the program.

The school received a ten thousand dollar check from College Board at an assembly for having the highest weekly average of problems solved per active account on an online learning program offering students personalized S-A-T practice plans.

According to Pat Doyle, who sits on the board, this proves the program produces very good results.

"Belief follows practice. They start to succeed, they start to see that they're gaining knowledge, they're gaining a skill set. They're going to continue down that path, and that's really what we were trying to do. We wanted students to understand that they could change their future by putting some time in in a personalized plan that's going to give them the skill set that they are able to use once they leave," said Doyle.

Online s-a-t practice is free and available to anyone.

For more information, visit Kahn Academy or College Board on the web.