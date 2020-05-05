Learn backyard stargazing with help from the Challenger Learning Center

Have you ever looked up at the night sky and wondered at the stars?

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine is starting a series of free virtual events to teach people how to stargaze.

’Navigating the night sky’ offers a basic introduction to backyard stargazing, no telescope required.

Participants will interact with Challenger staff over video conference to learn about the moon, how to identify planets, constellations, and more.

The first event this Friday was fully booked within hours of being announced.

Jennifer Therrien, Education Director at the Challenger Learning Center of Maine, says they quickly realized they needed to add more dates.

“This is really pretty exciting…the level of interest that’s been generated in this event. There’s some really basic tips of how to stargaze even really low-tech. No telescope. Just things that can get you used to looking at the night sky.”

They plan to announce new dates on Monday.

For more information visit astronaut.org or follow the Challenger Learning Center on Facebook.