Leap Maintenance Manager Larry Lord, hero of Farmington explosion, headed home

The man credited with saving lives before last year's deadly gas explosion in Farmington is coming home.

Larry Lord has been in a rehab hospital in Boston since February after he was discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital where he had been recovering since the September explosion.

In a statement, his wife Sandy wrote: "We are so happy and grateful to be able to bring Larry home to continue his healing. While the doctors told us that Larry still faces a long and difficult road, we are thrilled that he will be home, with us, so we can support him every step of the way."

Lord will be given a police escort from Boston, up the Maine Turnpike and to his home in Farmington.

Lord is credited with helping get co-workers to safety before the building blew up on the morning of Sept. 16, 2019. The explosion killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other firefighters who have since been released from the hospital.

“In Larry’s mind, the real heroes are the entire Farmington community, especially the many firefighters who paid a heavy price and Captain Michael Bell who gave his life.” Sandy Lord wrote.