Leadership changes for MSAD 49

After a year of administrative changes, SAD 49 has new leadership and a new principal at the high school.

Roberta Hersom has been promoted to act as interim superintendent, replacing a person who recently resigned after just one year on the job.

Hersom has been the district's assistant superintendent for the past two years.

Dan Bowers has been hired to be the principal at Lawrence High School.

He's spent the last 11 years as assistant principal at nearby Messalonskee High School.

During the last school year, the superintendent and three school board members announced their resignations.

There were calls for them to step down amid controversy over a staff restructuring plan which included the forced resignation of Lawrence High School's principal.