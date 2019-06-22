Le Kermesse festival celebrates Franco-American culture

The annual La Kermesse festival in Biddeford is back for its 37-th year this weekend.

It was day two of the festival, which celebrates the rich Franco-American culture in the area.

The festival is located at the Saint Louis field on the corner of prospect and west streets.

There were rides and dance performances along with everyone's favorite vendors.

“It is a Franco-American festival, but we're a community festival,” says Jessia Quattrone, Pres, of la Kermesse. “And I think bringing your community together to enjoy each other and to celebrate a beautiful summer day is just the way to look at it.”

Festivities later this weekend begin at 11 am with a Catholic mass, a free crepe breakfast following the service, and ends a firework show at 9:30 pm.

