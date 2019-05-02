Woman accused of killing her 10-year-old Stockton Springs daughter in Belfast courtroom Thursday

Sharon Carrillo and her husband, Julio Carrillo, are charged with the murder of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy. Court documents show the little girl died in February of 2018 as a result of battered child syndrome. State police said Marissa endured months of abuse.

Maine State Police Detective Scott Quintero, said, “He and Sharon engaged in a course of punishment of Marissa and described it in detail but, ultimately lead to Marissa's death."

In a video that was played in court Thursday, you can see Sharon Carrillo demonstrating on a Maine State Police Detective where she would hit Marissa. Sharon Carrillo lawyers want this video thrown out.

"She discussed her motivation for why she did it, some of it.” Quintero, added, “She told me she hated Marissa because Marissa had written a letter saying that she didn't want Sharon to be her mom anymore."

Defense Lawyer for Sharon Carrillo, Chris MacLean said, "When she was speaking with the police, she was doing her best as someone with borderline mental retardation would do, to tell the truth, and not admit to the things that police officers were leading her to agree to."

Sharon Carrillo's lawyers said her statements to police were not voluntary. MacLean said, "She was agreeing to suggestions made by the police eventually because she feared retribution from Julio Carrillo."

The defense said Julio Carrillo abused his wife. MacLean said "The pressure being exerted on Sharon was really from Julio Carrillo. Victims of domestic violence fear to tell the truth about their abuse in large part because police detectives, like the one we heard from today, either don't believe them or don't believe there is abuse occurring."

Audio recordings will be looked at in court as well. "There's actually some audio recorded evidence of Julio Carrillo telling Sharon Carrillo what she needed to do, what you need to say,” MacLean said. He added, “But, a lot of what was going on in her mind is the result of having been tortured and some of the same ways that Marissa Kennedy had been tortured by Julio Carrillo."

The hearing continues on Friday.