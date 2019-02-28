Lawyers argue that confession of alleged murderer should be thrown out

The man accused of killing a Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy is in a Portland courtroom today as his lawyers argue for his confession to be thrown out as evidence.

Williams was arrested in April for the murder of Corporal Eugene Cole, who was shot to death in the line of duty.

Lawyers for 30-year-old John Williams say police coerced his confession.

They also say he was withdrawing from drugs at the time.

The defense called Doctor John Steinberg, a physician with expertise in addiction, who testified to whether or not Williams' withdrawal symptoms affected his decision making.

He also spoke about Williams' interrogation from police.

