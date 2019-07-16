Lawyer for mother of slain 10-year-old will ask for charges to be dropped

A lawyer for the mother of a 10-year-old killed in Stockton Springs last year will ask the state to dismiss charges against her.

The move comes a day after the attorney for Sharon Carrillo's husband, Julio Carrillo, announced he'll plead guilty next Monday to murder.

Police say Marissa Kennedy died after being beaten for months by her mother and stepfather who tried to make the girl's death look like an accident.

Sharon Carrillo's attorney, Christopher McLean, says evidence against Julio is overwhelming and it makes sense for him to change his plea.

He says Julio orchestrated the killing and was torturing and abusing Sharon Carrillo, too.

He says Sharon had no part in the death of her daughter.

MacLean says, "We are going to talk to the prosecutors to see if, with Julio pleading guilty and accepting responsibility for Marissa Kennedy, whether they are willing to let the charges drop against Sharon and dismiss them. That's a conversation that we'll be having over the next month or so I think."

Sharon Carrillo pleaded not guilty to murder in Kennedy's death.

Her trial is scheduled for December.