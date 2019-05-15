Lawyer for Justin DiPietro says paperwork will be filed in response to wrongful death lawsuit

The attorney for Justin DiPietro says he will be filing documents with the court this week in response to a lawsuit filed against him by his daughter's mother.

According to the Morning Sentinel, DiPietro's attorney maintains his client had nothing to do with the disappearance or death of Ayla Reynolds.

Ayla's mother, Trista Reynolds, has filed a wrongful death suit against DiPietro.

Reynolds's lawyer recently served DiPietro with a summons and complaint by publishing something in newspapers in California, where DiPietro now lives.

DiPietro's attorney says contrary to media reports, his client has been cooperative with police.