Lawsuits accuse Atlantic salmon producers of price-fixing

A Maine restaurant is suing Atlantic salmon producers, alleging the companies are engaged in price-fixing.

Portland Hunt + Alpine Club says that salmon prices have risen for four years, when they should have been falling.

According to court documents, the cost associated with raising Atlantic salmon have been stable since 2015, production has increased, and the market has shrunk.

Prosecutors say they will pursue class action status to include any other plaintiffs which will increase the potential damages recovered.

The Portland Press Herald reports there is a similar suit filed on behalf of a New York restaurant, Prime Steakhouse, names many of the same defendants and alleges the same price-fixing.

Defendants in the lawsuit, including Ducktrap River of Maine, did not return calls seeking comment on Wednesday.