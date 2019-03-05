Lawsuit on 'takeover' of Miss America pageant is withdrawn

A lawsuit claiming "an illegal and bad-faith takeover" of the Miss America Organization has been withdrawn.

The lawsuit had been brought by former board member Jennifer Vaden Barth and several state pageant organizations. Vaden Barth is a former Miss North Carolina and says she withdrew the lawsuit Monday due to a lack of financial resources.

She says it was dismissed without prejudice, leaving the door open for future litigation.

The Miss America Organization says the dismissal proves "the meritless and misguided nature of her suit, and her false and defamatory claims."

Last year's competition eliminated the swimsuit portion. Numerous state organizations have opposed the new direction and leadership of the pageant.