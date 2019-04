Loren Fields, Band Director for Grades 7-12 at Lawrence High School, was a special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Mo.

He spoke about a concert they will be hosting at the Williamson Center on Sunday April 7th featuring the U.S Army Jazz Ambassadors.

Start time is 3:00 p. Admission is free!

The concert is themed "The Greatest Generation"

Tickets are available online at www.armyfieldband.com/tickets