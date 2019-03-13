Lawrence HS student wins national award

A local high schooler who plays a mean trumpet has won a national award.

Lawrence High School's Nathaneal Batson is the recipient of the National High School Heart of the Arts Award.

Batson was blinded by a brain tumor but it hasn't stopped his from pursuing his interests, music included.

The award recognizes individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts representing the core mission of education-based activities.

8 of these awards are given out across the country - Batson beat kids from 7 other states.

A national winner will be chosen this summer.