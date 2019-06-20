Lawmakers worked well into Thursday morning to pass several bills

Lawmakers worked into early Thursday morning, to wrap up the final day of the legislative session.

As a result, a number of bills are now on governor mill's desk awaiting her signature.

A pile of them focus on children in our state.

They include a bill to improve lead testing as well as one to create a statewide voluntary early childhood consultation program in classrooms.

Another bill requires the Department of Education to develop an online application for free school meals and develop the breakfast after the bell program.

The Maine Senate approved a proposal to purchase more fresh, local produce for schools.

And unanimous approval for a bill to change the age required for school attendance from 7 to 6 years old.

The Senate also unanimously approved making the D-O-E's Pilot Community School Project, a permanent one.

The starting teacher's salary will go up to 40-thousand dollars if Governor Mills approves that bill.

The Maine Senate also unanimously approved a bill to provide scholarships to attract and retain doctors in Maine.

They also unanimously approved renewing the Mainers Feeding Mainers program, which funds a partnership between local farms and food banks to reduce food insecurity.

Another bill on the governor's desk would hold opioid manufacturers responsible for their role in the prescription drug crisis.

The Maine Senate unanimously approved a proposal to establish a voluntary certification process for addiction recovery residences.

The Maine Senate also sent her a bill to better compensate the victims of property crimes.

Lawmakers also approved legislation to increase reimbursement for nursing home facilities.

Several other bills, including how to implement Maine's retail marijuana industry, also passed.

“We passed a budget that expands health care coverage, lifts up working Maine families, supports our schools, improves broadband access and provides meaningful property tax relief," House Majority Leader Matt Moonen, D-Portland, and Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said in a joint statement.

"We charged forth as an environmental leader by acting to remove litter like polystyrene and single-use plastic bags from the supply chain," Moonen and Fecteau said. "We took steps to keep our kids safe and healthy by improving vaccination requirements. And we took long needed actions towards improving relations with our tribal community and honoring that community through Indigenous Peoples Day."

A $239 million proposed bond package failed to achieve a needed two-thirds majority.

“It is disappointing that Maine voters will not get a chance to consider a transportation bond this year,” Assistant House Republican Leader Trey Stewart said in a statement. “Rather than let our members and Maine voters consider the merits of broadband, research and development, workforce development renewable energy, farming, fishing and many other proposals worthy of consideration, they basically said it is ‘our way or no money for highways.’ In the Legislature, like life, we don’t always get our way, especially after Democrats just spent the cupboard bare.”

A state law requires the Legislature to adjourn by June 19.

