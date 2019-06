Lawmakers have voted to move the merger of Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health on to the governor for approval.

The vote was the next step for the merger of the Dover-Foxcroft hospital and the Bangor-based Northern Light healthcare system.

The State House voted 115 to 1 in favor of it.

During local meetings, 12 out of 13 towns in Mayo's region voted for the merger.

Governor Mills has 10 days to sign the legislation.