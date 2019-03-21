Lawmakers unveil Maine Green New Deal

Lawmakers have teamed up with the Sierra Club of Maine to unveil a Maine Green New Deal.

The goal is to put Maine on a path to carbon neutrality.

A bill this session would create a task force with the responsibility of creating with a plan on how to best do that.

Advocates say it's necessary for the future of our nation.

"A Green New Deal is a bold transformation of the economy to tackle the twin crises of climate change and inequality," said Zac Ringelstein of the Sierra Club of Maine. "By transforming our energy and infrastructure, we can create good paying green jobs for every Mainer who wants work."

A much-debated national Green New Deal has been endorsed by Maine Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree.