Lawmakers try to hammer out county and regional jail funding before session starts

County and regional jail funding is an issue that gets brought up every year in the legislature, and it often gets caught up in the chaos of the session.

This year, lawmakers are trying a different route.

Instead of waiting until the busy legislative session, they're meeting four times over the next couple of months to try and find a solution.

Tuesday was the first meeting.

They say it's important to bring together all of the parties involved in a separate forum for increased focus on the issue.

"We've been working on it for so long that I really think being together like this, all together, we can come up with a solution," said Sen. Kimberley Rosen, R-Bucksport, member of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

"Every time you change the funding in one corner, you're affecting another group of people, and so that's the piece," said Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, House Chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. "That's why we're here."

The committee is hoping to come to some type of resolution prior to the end of the year.