Lawmakers recommend changes to fight decrease of home care workers in Maine

The Commission to Study Long-term Care Workforce Issues shared their findings Tuesday about the state's decreasing direct care workforce for elderly and disabled Mainers.

Without changes, they believe the number of home care workers will continue to drop.

"The problem facing our state and direct care workers is complex, it is real, and it is beyond urgent. Direct care workers do tremendous work taking care of disabled Mainers and elderly Mainers across our entire state. Every county, every region, every community," said State Senator Erin Herbig.

The commission recommended multiple ways to increase interest and retention rates for home care workers, with one they believe could be implemented soon.

"Our first recommendation addresses the largest driver of the shrinking workforce, unsustainably low wages. We are proposing a starting wage for direct care workers that is no less than 125% of the minimum wage. This increase is necessary to recruit and retention in the field but it's not sufficient. This recommendation by the way was in a report that was issued in 2010," said Representative Jessica Fay.

Lawmakers also addressed that Home Care for Maine a non profit agency that provides in home care to nearly 600 Mainers is closing their doors.

"We are all aging as we stand and sit here today, we will all need services and we should be able to figure out a way to preserve it," said Mollie Baldwin, the Former CEO of Home Care for Maine.