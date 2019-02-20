Lawmakers put forward bill to end food shaming in schools

For many students whose parents fall behind paying for school lunch, the results can be stigmatizing.

"One grandmother in particular I remember vividly discussing in tears how her grandchild's school lunch had been taken away by a cafeteria worker and dumped in front of her peers and friends," said Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester.

A group of lawmakers and teachers joined together in Augusta Wednesday to try to stop stories like that from happening again.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Belfast, would mandate that students be given a meal regardless of their ability to pay or missed payments in the past.

It would also forbid schools from punishing or outwardly identifying kids who can't pay for meals.

"[The bill] will hopefully stop the possibility of Student X receiving meatloaf, mashed potato, carrot sticks, milk and fruit cocktail on a lunch tray, while Student Y receives a sandwich and apple on a paper plate or in a bag," said Dodge.

Supporters say it's critical for kids to have a healthy learning environment.

"LD 167 seeks to alleviate adding any more emotional and mental anguish of those kids already struggling with the painful reality of hunger and food insecurity," said Rep. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot.

"Children need food to learn, and denying of food or shaming of a student because of some miscommunication or a parent's ability to pay the debt should not be a source of punishment," said Bellows.

The Education and Cultural Affairs will continue working on the bill next week.