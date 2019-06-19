Lawmakers pass ranked-choice voting for Presidential Elections

Lawmakers made history Wednesday morning when the House joined the Senate in passing Ranked-choice Voting for Presidential Primary and General Elections here in Maine.

Our state is now on track to becoming the first one in the nation to implement RCV for Presidential Elections.

The leader of the Ranked Choice Voting Campaign in Maine says this is a great day for Maine voters who want a voice and more choice in Presidential Elections.

“Ranked choice voting is not only empowering more voters to get involved with the process, participate, and feel like their voices are being heard but, then inviting new people into the process to run for office,” said Kyle Bailey, RCV Campain Manager. “To give voters, really, meaningful choices and more voice in our democracy.”

The bill now goes to the Governor Mills’ desk for her consideration.

