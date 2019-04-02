Lawmakers pass bill to promote pay equality

Tuesday is National Equal Pay Day and Maine lawmakers have marked the day by passing a bill designed to help close the gender wage gap.

The bill promotes pay equality by discouraging employers from basing wages on an employee's salary history.

In Maine, women make 84 cents for every dollar men make, according to a 2018 report from the Maine Economic Growth Council.

These figures only highlight the wage inequality between white men and women.

The wage gap widens when the data is broken down by race.

Jessica Ford, a machinist for Bath Iron Works says, "This is still happening now. It's real people having real experiences where there is still separation, there is still a pay gap. This is what it's like today in 2019 and the only way we are going to change it is by talking about it, educating people and then pushing forward to try to close that gap up."

Senate President Troy Jackson says, "As a man that watched his mother, at times other people in his family, my partner certainly not get paid what they should have. This is a huge honor. It is a huge deal that Maine actually enact something like this to try and make sure as quickly as possible women get paid the same amount as any man in the state."

This bill was originally passed by the legislature in 2016 but was vetoed by Governor LePage.