Lawmakers look to make Maine leader in aerospace industry

Rockets could soon be launched from Maine to space. Some say it could be an out-of-this-world opportunity for our state.

Lawmakers discussed a bill Thursday that would create a council to set regulations for launching.

it would be made up of federal, state and local officials, along with the private sector.

Maine has a unique advantage because of its location and former military infrastructure.

We're told that sending nanosatellites into space is part of a $68 billion market the state could tap into.

"The potential for them is so huge and it's brand new," said Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, the bill's sponsor. "This is a new industry and we could be first in the continental United States to launch into the polar orbit. We don't get those opportunities."

"Maine is one of the few states that can actually do these type of launches," said Sascha Deri, Founder and CEO of bluShift Aerospace. "You can't do it anywhere else along the Eastern Seaboard and it's very difficult to do along the Western Seaboard."

If Maine is able to launch rockets, it's estimated that it could bring hundreds or even thousands of jobs to the state.