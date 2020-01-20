Lawmakers look to cut down food waste in American schools

Three members of Congress have introduced a proposal to try to cut down on food waste in U.S. schools. Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington are calling the proposal the “School Food Recovery Act.”

It aims to create a new program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supports schools that work to cut down on food waste.

Pingree said schools represent “a tremendous opportunity for students to think outside the box, reduce hunger and cut greenhouse gas emissions.”