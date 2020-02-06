Lawmakers look to boost Career and Technical Education centers

More than 8,000 Maine high school students use Career and Technical Education Centers. Some state lawmakers want to give those centers an upgrade.

State Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Waldo County, and Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, presented bills Thursday to expand funding.

CTE's help students learn skills for the workforce while they're still in school.

Fecteau's bill would allot $20 million to them.

"The result is a stronger workforce in Maine and improved services in construction, engineering, automotive repair, health care, and everything in between," said Fecteau.

There are 27 CTE centers in Maine and many of them also provide programs for adults.