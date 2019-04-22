Lawmakers look at bills to address hunger in schools

One in five Maine children struggle with food insecurity.

For many children, school is the only place they get healthy meals.

State lawmakers are looking at a handful of bills addressing that problem.

One would require schools with more than half of their students on free or reduced-price lunch to have an after school meal program.

Another bill would let students give unopened food and drinks to a 'food sharing table.'

Republican Senator Stacey Guerin of Glenburn reacted to the proposals.

"I think any time we can get food in the hands of hungry children, it's a wonderful thing, and this is a way to do it for free. We don't want to waste food. Let's teach our children to use the resources they have and not waste food, and this is just a win-win for everyone," said Guerin.

Democratic representative Michael Brennan of Portland believes this will have a positive impact beyond school boundaries.

"We hope by doing these different programs that it will simultaneously provide nutritious food but it will also improve academic performance and it will allow children to really prosper in school and at home," said Brennan.

The education committee is looking at several bills focusing on ways to let kids get more food through their schools.

