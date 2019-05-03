Lawmakers look at ways to support career and technical education programs

Lawmakers in Augusta presented multiple bills to the Education Committee Friday aimed at supporting career and technical education programs.

One bill, sponsored by Sen. David Woodsome, R-North Waterboro, focuses on increasing the funding by $1 million to help with the programs.

Another, sponsored by Rep. Norm Higgins, I-Dover-Foxcroft, would create a task force to study the feasibility of creating a 4-year high school career and technical program.

The bills' sponsors say that investing in these programs means investing in the future of Maine.

"My big concern is that the education policy in Maine over the past 20 years has sort of downgraded or eliminated the vocational tech courses in our public schools, and we finally have realized that we need trained workers in the state of Maine," said Woodsome.

"It's important that we begin to fashion programs that looking to the future," said Higgins. "We know the robotics, artificial intelligence, coding are some of the examples of career fields that will pay very substantial salaries for young people as they exit high school, and we need to begin to think about that."

Lawmakers also discussed a bill that would make it easier for schools to start satellite career and technical education programs.