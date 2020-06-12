Lawmakers discussed concerns like nursing home funding with DHHS

Some Maine lawmakers are asking where is the share of federal funding provided to the state during this pandemic for nursing homes and hospitals.

The issue was talked about during the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee meeting Friday.

Lawmakers were able to ask Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew about their concerns and those of their constituents.

"I've been hearing a great deal from nursing homes that are really hanging on by a thread. They have not yet gotten monies. PPE's as I've mentioned are still a major problem and finally, we want to know where the or when we're going to get some of the $1.25 billion that's going to begin to flow out through nursing homes and hospitals," said State Senator Geoff Gratwick.

"We moved out nursing facility financial support as one of our first actions back at the beginning of COVID-19 because they were among some of the organizations hardest hit by this. We have also continued to provide what is called exceptional circumstances allowances," said Lambrew.

The allowance is for situations like an outbreak.

Gratwick represents Bangor and Hermon.

He tells us these facilities have been struggling financially for many years now and this pandemic has hit them hard.

He feels they have not received enough funding.