Lawmakers discuss work or volunteer requirements for MaineCare

The debate over work requirements for some government benefits has long been discussed in Maine.

That debate continued in Augusta Monday.

"What I've seen is usually working people, volunteering people, educating people, they're happier people," said Rep. Beth O'Connor, R-Berwick. "There's less depression, and they have self worth."

O'Connor presented her bill that would require able-bodied, childless adults to work, volunteer, or be in school to get free MaineCare.

The requirement would be 20 hours per week.

Individuals would also pay up to $40/month for premiums and a $10 payment if they go to the emergency room for a non-emergency.

"The reason why I put this bill in was we do now have a Medicare expansion which it opens up new avenues for Medicare for many individuals," said O'Connor. "And I am afraid, which I have seen people become dependent and they stay at home, and they become more miserable. They need more health care services. So basically, my intent is to get people out the door and get them working."

O'Connor also says it would save taxpayers a lot of money.

Those opposed to the bill say that punishing people for not working is a bad idea.

"Most MaineCare patients simply cannot afford to pay a premium," said Peter Michaud of the Maine Medical Association. "As reported from some of our members, most MaineCare patients I see, about half of my patients, are destitute and living hand to mouth. These restrictions will only lead to more pain and suffering, and yes, disease and death."

The Department of Health and Human Services sent in written testimony in opposition to the bill.