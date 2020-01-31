Lawmakers discuss potential changes to the state's criminal justice system

Lawmakers met at the capitol today to discuss potential changes to the state criminal justice system.

With the help of a PEW research study, the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee proposed ways to lower incarceration rates and better prepare inmates to be reintroduced to society.

One idea was to sentence those convicted of lower level felonies with probation rather than putting them in prison.

But the Committee realized even that idea means solving another problem.

"When we think about the fact that we have almost 8,000 Mainers on probation, and that a huge proportion of our criminal justice system. We only have 75 probation workers. We should be figuring out a way to do probation better," said Representative Charlotte Warren of Hallowell.

The committee also worked closely with representatives outside of Maine to discuss how other state's are changing their criminal justice systems.