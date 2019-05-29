Lawmakers discuss law change aimed at helping people with substance abuse disorder

In the midst of the opioid crisis, state lawmakers are discussing a bill to change some of the laws on drug possession.

The goal is to get people that are struggling with addiction into recovery instead of jail.

Measures being considered include lowering or removing the fine for possession of a small amount of drugs, and raising the minimum amount of substance needed to be arrested.

"The purpose of the bill is the way that we're dealing with substance abuse disorder isn't working," said bill sponsor Rep. Pinny Beebe-Center, D-Rockland. "We know it's not working, and we're in effect in an overdose crisis. So the purpose of the bill is to have a different conversation and to do things differently than we're doing it."

Lawmakers are working with the Attorney General's office and Maine district attorneys to try to find the best route forward.