Lawmakers discuss ditching daylight saving time

Some lawmakers are introducing bills to get rid of daylight saving time in Maine.

Representative Christopher Kessler presented his bill Monday.

If passed, it would order Maine's Secretary of State to request to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to move Maine into the Atlantic Time Zone.

Kessler says he thinks this move would benefit the state.

"There is plenty of scientific evidence showing that changing our clocks twice a year does have health impacts, does cause an increased number of accidents, and it is a widely unpopular practice," said Kessler.

People who testified in opposition cited issues in broadcast television services, as well as broader concerns about being separated from other states.