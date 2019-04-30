Lawmakers discuss bill to protect roadside memorials

Lawmakers in Augusta Tuesday discussed a bill dealing with roadside memorials for victims of car accidents.

Currently there isn't a law protecting them.

The bill would allow for memorials for a period of 180 days.

It would also set a small civil violation if someone tampers with or steals a memorial.

Sen. Robert Foley, R-Wells, brought this bill forward at request of his constituent Celena Dykes, whose son Austin died in a car crash.

Items from his roadside memorial were stolen and burned, and the police said there was nothing they could do about it.

"It feels so good that I was able to it in honor of Austin and what happened because no one should be able to take something like that and burn it," said Dykes. "I lost my son. I could not get him back. And to have something of his taken and burned and disrespected that I couldn't get back again was a horrible, horrible feeling. And I do not want to see anyone else go through it -- it's not fair."

"And that's what we're trying to do -- just to come up with some reasonable way for family members number one to memorialize what happened, to give closure to it, but also for the authorities to have some guidelines to follow when these things happen," said Foley.

Foley also says that memorials are good reminders for people on the road to drive safely.