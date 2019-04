A bill to ban E-Cigarettes on school grounds across the state now just needs the Governor's signature.

It was backed by The Department Of Education and has been approved in both the house and senate.

Smokeless tobacco use at schools is already illegal, but this bill will also prohibit possession of smoking devices such as vape pens, rolling papers and any product that contains nicotine.

The bill also prohibits tobacco use on school buses and at school-sponsored events.