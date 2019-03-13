Lawmakers discuss bill that would put substance abuse disorder cabinet into law

A bill aimed at helping state government communicate better on fighting the opioid epidemic was presented in Augusta today.

The bill would create a substance abuse disorder cabinet.

The cabinet would be made up of the commissioners from all state departments.

Governor Mills has already made this cabinet a reality, but this would cement it into law.

"These are getting together the people who really did the work to create programs so that they broke down the silos and really talked to one another about how to implement ideas and programs," said Rep. Patricia Hymanson, D-York, the bill's sponsor.

No one spoke in opposition to the legislation.