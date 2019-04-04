Lawmakers discuss bill aimed at recruiting more nursing teachers

Lawmakers in Augusta Thursday held a public hearing on a bill aimed at helping with the looming nursing crisis.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Erik Jorgensen, D-Portland, would increase the amount the state will repay in loans for people who get into the state nursing education program.

The new law would allow for up to $30,000 of loan repayment for teachers with master's degrees and $60,000 for those with PHD's.

We're told that over the next five years, about 30% of the faculty in state nursing programs will be retiring.

"We've known for many years that Maine has seen in the distance a big train wreck with regards to its nursing population," said Jorgensen. "We've known this is happening, but it's actually getting closer. We can see it coming up now much more cleanly and much more clearly than we ever could 10 years ago. That's when this program was first proposed, but I think now might be the time to do it."

Maine is currently understaffed by an about 2,700 nurses.