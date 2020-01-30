Lawmakers discuss bill aimed at helping the child victims of the opioid crisis

Children are often secondhand victims of the opioid crisis.

Lawmakers in Augusta Thursday discussed a bill aimed at helping with that.

It would provide extra funding for the Department of Health and Human Services' adolescent rehabilitation facilities.

Bill sponsor Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, says it's time for Maine to be able to provide the services to these kids and not have to send them out of state.

"It's something that I've been concerned about for quite some time," said Gramlich. "It's really easy to say yes we all have empathy and we want to bring these kids home, but when the Department doesn't have the tools they need to be successful it makes it that much more challenging. And in the mean time, children are waiting, and families are anguishing. And it's just the right thing to do."

The Health and Human Services Committee will take further action on the bill.