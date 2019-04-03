Lawmakers debate bill creating a fuel tax to provide funds for fuel efficiency and weatherization programs

Lawmakers held a public hearing on a bill aimed at providing more money for fuel efficiency and weatherization programs.

It would come from a new 1% tax on heating oil, propane, coal, kerosene and dyed diesel fuel.

Supporters of the bill say Maine needs to modernize our fuel efficiency.

"I view our current dependency on oil for home heating as a security risk for Maine people," said Rep. Chris Kessler, D-South Portland, the bill's sponsor. "When we have price spikes due to international pressures, it puts undue hardship on all Maine households."

Opponents say Mainers don't need more of a tax burden.

"I can't understand why we continue to see more proposals to tax hardworking Mainers," said Assistant Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle. "It just doesn't make any sense to me. Maine is a poor state to begin with, and now you have the state government wanting to take even more of your hard-earned money. It doesn't make any sense. House Republicans don't support it and we won't support these bills when they get to the floor of the House."

The bill faces more discussion and work sessions before it gets a vote.