Lawmakers convene to deal with supplemental budget, COVID-19 measures

Maine lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to consider a supplemental budget agreement and emergency COVID-19 measures before adjourning.

The Legislature is ending its session early after Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers reached and agreement on a modified supplemental budget Monday night.

The $73 million revised proposal is $52 million less than originally proposed and prioritizes the state response to the coronavirus.

The budget includes an additional $1 million for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The money will be used to expand capacity at the state laboratory and to hire and retain critical health care personnel, including epidemiologists and public health nurses to respond to the outbreak.

The revised proposal also includes $15 million for rate increases to support direct health care providers who are caring for Maine seniors, people with disabilities, and children with behavioral health needs, $38 million for pre-K-12 education, and $10 million to repair the state's roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure.

Another $17.4 million will be put in the state's budget stabilization fund to prepare for the possibility of future COVID-19 expenses and any downturn in the Maine economy.